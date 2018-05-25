Transcript for Plane passenger faces federal charges after brawl breaks out over beer

unsettling images as millions of Americans board flights for the unofficial start of summer. A midair brawl breaking out on board an American airlines flight to Miami. Passengers slugging it out in the aisle. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: It may look like an all out brawl, thesere two passengers, one in law enforcement, trying restrain a third passenger. And it was all Abo a beer. When an attendant told a passenger on the St. Croix to Miami flight, no more service -- You need to please sit down. I'm not bringing you any more beers. Reporter: The man, Jason Felix, berates the attendant according to charging Pers. That's when the brawl starts with the law enforcement officer in the plaid shirt gting involved. Are you all right? Reporter: It waa third passenger, the man in a white shirt who finally separates the men. Chill out, chill out. Reporter: Until the jet lands and local authorities remove the suspect who is tonight facing federal charges. American airlines in a statement praised its crew's action. The number of these incidents is actually on the decline, but the aiines say the majority remain alcohol-fueled. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.