Plane rolls down embankment and breaks into pieces

More
At least three were killed and 179 passengers injured when a Turkish jetliner slid off the runway.
1:26 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane rolls down embankment and breaks into pieces

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"At least three were killed and 179 passengers injured when a Turkish jetliner slid off the runway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68786367","title":"Plane rolls down embankment and breaks into pieces ","url":"/WNT/video/plane-rolls-embankment-breaks-pieces-68786367"}