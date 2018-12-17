Transcript for Planes try to land in windy conditions in England

A close call overseas tonight two of them look at this plane trying to land and windy conditions in Manchester England pilots of the last second there aborting the landing that accelerating again. Then another one actually coming down touching the runway right here before essentially taking off again pulling up they're going around for a second try that is not fun when that happens.

