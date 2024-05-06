Planters nuts recalled for potential listeria contamination

Hormel Foods Sales has recalled two Planters peanut and mixed nuts products due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

May 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live