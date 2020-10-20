Poisoned Russian opposition leader shares defiant warning

More
Alexey Navalny spoke to “60 Minutes” about the August incident that left him hospitalized and critically ill, saying, “I’m sure [Vladimir Putin] is responsible.”
1:27 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Poisoned Russian opposition leader shares defiant warning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Alexey Navalny spoke to “60 Minutes” about the August incident that left him hospitalized and critically ill, saying, “I’m sure [Vladimir Putin] is responsible.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73703030","title":"Poisoned Russian opposition leader shares defiant warning","url":"/WNT/video/poisoned-russian-opposition-leader-shares-defiant-warning-73703030"}