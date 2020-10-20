-
Now Playing: Navalny blames Putin for poisoning
-
Now Playing: Russian opposition leader accuses Putin of being behind poisoning
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear border wall funding and 'remain in Mexico' cases
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Europe battles 2nd wave of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Russia stages firing drills at sea
-
Now Playing: Drone footage reveals ancient cat etched into hillside
-
Now Playing: Chile, France and farmers: World in Photos, Oct. 19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Fires continue to burn in West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: The final push in race for White House
-
Now Playing: Author of new royal tell-all 'Battle of Brothers' gives 1st US interview
-
Now Playing: Details emerge following deadly terror attack outside Paris
-
Now Playing: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite police warning
-
Now Playing: Thousands gather in Paris to honor slain teacher
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases soar in Europe as testing increases
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, October 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: Warmer, drier winter expected this year: NOAA
-
Now Playing: Teen kills teacher in front of Paris school in horrific attack