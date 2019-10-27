Transcript for Police in Alabama are searching for a missing 19-year-old college student

And the desperate search for a missing college student from Alabama. The 19-year-old was last heard from Wednesday night. Messaging her roommate she was out with a guy. She is the stepdaughter of ufc fighter Walt Harris. Seen here with her mom pleading for people to help find her. Her car has been found damaged and more than 50 miles a I way. Next to the proposal that would allow married men in the Amazon to be ordained priests. The pope says he will consider the bishops' recommendations and expects to have a decision before the end of the year. Back here at a home with a wild crash caught on camera in Michigan. Video capturing the moment the truck smashed through the gas station, then removing the license plate and leaving on foot. Police say the suspect, who was later arrested, admitted to drinking moments before the crash. And a rare shark encounter for off the coast of Australia. Video shows the moment a female great white emerges from the water and swims on its back for several seconds. Experts say the very rare behavior is known as tonic immobility and could be a defense mechanism or related to mating.

