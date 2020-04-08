Police apologize to Black family they wrongfully detained

More
The family of five, including several children, were ordered to the ground and some were handcuffed. Police later realized they had mistaken their vehicle for a stolen one from another state.
0:14 | 08/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police apologize to Black family they wrongfully detained

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The family of five, including several children, were ordered to the ground and some were handcuffed. Police later realized they had mistaken their vehicle for a stolen one from another state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72173658","title":"Police apologize to Black family they wrongfully detained","url":"/WNT/video/police-apologize-black-family-wrongfully-detained-72173658"}