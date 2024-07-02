Police arrest suspect in connection with attack on woman sunbathing in Central Park

Sources tell ABC News that authorities have DNA evidence linking the suspect to the case. The suspect is accused of attacking the victim last month in broad daylight, which led to a massive manhunt.

July 2, 2024

