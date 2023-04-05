Police body camera video shows fatal shooting of teen

The U.S. Park Police released video showing the moment one of its officers shot and killed a 17-year-old last month in Washington, D.C.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live