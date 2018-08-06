Police chief says he's 'deeply disappointed' in videos showing violent arrests

More
He said that he was launching two independent probes into the Mesa, Arizona department's use of force.
1:48 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police chief says he's 'deeply disappointed' in videos showing violent arrests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55758961,"title":"Police chief says he's 'deeply disappointed' in videos showing violent arrests","duration":"1:48","description":"He said that he was launching two independent probes into the Mesa, Arizona department's use of force. ","url":"/WNT/video/police-chief-deeply-disappointed-videos-showing-violent-arrests-55758961","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.