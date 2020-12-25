Police chief moves to fire officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man

An investigation has been launched into a police shooting after body camera footage showed Andre Hill approach an officer that responded to a non-emergency call on Tuesday morning.
Transcript for Police chief moves to fire officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man

