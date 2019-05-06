Transcript for Police in Dominican Republic await test results in deaths of 3 Americans

Next tonight, questions are mounting in the Dominican Republic after three Americans were found dead in their rooms at the same resort. Officials say from the same cause. And Tom llamas is in the Dominican Republic. Reporter: Tonight, police in the Dominican Republic are baffled. How did three American tourists die in the same week in the same resort? First, on may 25th, 41-year-old Miranda Werner celebrating her anniversary with her husband at the bahia Principe in la Romana. Westerner's family says after check-in, she came to her room here at the resort, walked over to the mini bar to make herself a drink. She grabbed that drink and then headed to the balcony when she suddenly started to feel pain. Extreme pain. Collapsing and then dying. Then, five days later, this couple from Maryland, Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia day found dead in their hotel room. Officials saying all three apparently dying from respiratory problems. No foul play so far -- what's going on here? D.R. Police colonel frank druan says in 30 years of police work, he's never seen something so strange. And David, police are stressing to me they cannot reach any conclusions until they have the results of both the pathology and toxicology examinations. I asked if there are any suspects. They tell me no, but that could always change. David? Tom llamas tonight. Tom, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.