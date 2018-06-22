Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu More Police obtained records from Huluwhich showed Rafaela Vasquez's account was playing the "The Voice" for about 42 minutes on the night of the crash, the report said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Little girl and her American Girl doll have matching surgery scars

