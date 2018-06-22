Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu

More
Police obtained records from Huluwhich showed Rafaela Vasquez's account was playing the "The Voice" for about 42 minutes on the night of the crash, the report said.
0:27 | 06/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56097449,"title":"Police say driver in autonomous Uber crash was watching show on Hulu","duration":"0:27","description":"Police obtained records from Huluwhich showed Rafaela Vasquez's account was playing the \"The Voice\" for about 42 minutes on the night of the crash, the report said.","url":"/WNT/video/police-driver-autonomous-uber-crash-watching-show-hulu-56097449","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.