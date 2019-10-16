Transcript for Police investigating fatal stabbing at home of ‘Tarzan’ star

Now to the murder and deadly police shooting at the home of the former actor who played tarzan. His wife and son were killed. Here's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, police trying to learn what sparked a deadly incident at the home of Ron Ely, the star best known for his role as tarzan. Santa Barbara authorities rushing to his residence after receiving a call about a family disturbance. We're going to get more people here. We'll form up a team, clear the house and go from there. Reporter: Inside, police making contact with the actor and finding his wife, Valerie, stabbed to death. Deputies immediately issuing a shelter in place for the entire neighborhood. Do we have an armed subject? Unknown if armed. Method was stabbing. Reporter: Police soon finding the alleged suspect, their son, Cameron Ely, on the property, who they say threatened them. Deputies opening fire, killing him. Now, David, no officers were injured in this incident. And tonight, authorities are launching a criminal homicide David? Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.