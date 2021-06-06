Transcript for Police officer drowns while trying to rescue child from lake

A community in Massachusetts mourning the loss of a hero. Officer Manny Familia died trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy from drowning. His body and the teen's pulled from a pond after the teen disappeared under water. A massive tribute as officer Familia's body was carried from the hospital to the medical examiner's office. His fellow officers standing by. The fda has approved a new weight loss treatment some experts are calling a potential game changer in fighting the epidemic of obesity. Semaglutide, an injectable drug, is already approved to treat type two die bee tees. In clinical trials, over half of subjects lost nearly 15% of their body weight and a third lost 20%. 42% of adults in the U.S. Suffer from obesity. Golfer John Rahm has been forced to withdraw from the memorial golf tournament after testing positive for covid-19. Rahm got the news as he came off the course at the end of play, reacting in grief. The 26-year-old from Spain had surged ahead in today's third round, finishing with a six-stroke lead. A Virginia middle school once named for a confederate army soldier has been renamed in honor of nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson. Johnson was one of four black women whose work helped the U.S. Win the space race. She was played by actress taraji

