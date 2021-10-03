Police officer killed in wrong way crash in Tampa

Authorities say officer Jesse Madsen, a father of three, was killed when a driver was driving in the wrong direction on I-275. Police believe Madsen intentionally veered into the car to save others.
0:22 | 03/10/21

