Transcript for Ex-police officer is remorseful for killing Botham Jean: ‘I hate myself’

And the former Dallas police officer charged with murder, she said she entered his apartment thinking it was hers. Saying she wishes her neighbor was the one with the gun, and describing her attempt to keep him alive. Prosecutors then pounced. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Weeping on the stand, expressing remorse. I ask god for forgiveness. I hate myself every single day. I feel like I don't deserve the chance to be with me family and friends. I wish he was the one with the gun that killed me. Reporter: Dramatic body camera video showed the chaotic moments after she entered the home and shot the 26-year-old. I was scared he was going to kill me. Reporter: In today's testimony, she demonstrated what happened that night. I had my gun pointed, I said, let me see your hands. Reporter: She described the moments after the shooting, insisting she tried to keep him alive. Just trying to keep him there. Reporter: The prosecutor saying she didn't do enough. Did you properly perform cpr on him? No, I did not. Reporter: Questioning her use of deadly force. You chose to pull your gun and level it off and shoot him. I did do that. It was your choice. It was my choice. Reporter: And just two days after the fatal shooting, she was texting her married partner, with whom she was having an affair. Two days after the event, you're already going back to talking about getting drunk and doing sexual things. Yes. Reporter: Testimony just wrapped up a short time ago. The defense wants to call at least one more expert witness. Testimony will resume tomorrow morning, and the jury will be sequestered throughout the weekend. Take a look at this, we've

