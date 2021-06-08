Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6

More
At least 140 Capitol police officers were injured during the riot. Many are still grappling with the physical and emotional toll of that day.
1:55 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"At least 140 Capitol police officers were injured during the riot. Many are still grappling with the physical and emotional toll of that day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79301784","title":"Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6","url":"/WNT/video/police-officers-awarded-congressional-medal-service-jan-79301784"}