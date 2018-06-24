Two police officers are recovering after a shootout in San Diego

Calls were made of possible domestic violence or a fire inside the apartment, but once police opened the door they were met with gunfire.
1:18 | 06/24/18

Transcript for Two police officers are recovering after a shootout in San Diego
More on Kenneth's interview with the parents on "Gma" tomorrow. And polinswering a 911 callbout a violence disturbance cominger fire. Two officers shot, and neighbors caught in the gunfight. Marci Gonzalez has me. Are there oicers down inside the apartment building? I copy, two officers injured. Reporter: Two police ficers recovering tonight, hit by a spy of bullets firedrom inside a San Diego apartment. In the hallway, under crossfire. Reporter: Calls of possible domestic vnce, and smoke from one of the units here coming in sound 10:00 P.M. Saturday night. Officers rising, gettio answer at the front door. Obviouslyme concern about re inside the apartment, so the officers made a decisionopen the door. Upon opening the door, there met with gunfire. Reporter: Oneirefighter, forced to take cover in a neighboring apartment. He's train the hallway in apartment number 6. Can't move. Repr: Rescued by the S.W.A.T.M. The entire complex evacuated a police exchangire with the gunman. At this point idoes appear that the suspect is down. S.W.A.T. Has the large rob inside clearing the room. Reporter: Thaspect later prnced dead at the scene. And, whit, of the injured officers a three-year veteran of the for the other, with the rtment for 18 years. Both are expected ake a full recovery. Whit? Arci, thank you.

