ABC News' Alex Perez reports on dramatic police bodycam footage revealing the moments right after Breonna Taylor’s death.

Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden, 25, following a police chase in 2017. Ruch is accused of shooting Plowden in the head while he was on the ground with an empty hand raised in the air.

Officer charged with murder for shooting Black man who tried to break up a dispute

Jonathan Price, 31, was shot and killed by Wolfe City Police officer Shaun David Lucas in a convenience store parking lot after he was trying to diffuse a domestic dispute.