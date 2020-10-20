2 police officers turn themselves in, nearly 3 years after fatal shooting

In 2017, dash cam video showed Virginia officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya shoot 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar’s vehicle, killing the motorist after he was rear-ended, officials say.
1:27 | 10/20/20

