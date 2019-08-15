At least 5 police officers wounded in Philadelphia shootout

Dozens of police officers faced off against a gunman barricaded inside a home on a residential Philadelphia street, with at least five sustaining non-life-threatening wounds.
2:28 | 08/15/19

