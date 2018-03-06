Transcript for Police in Phoenix continue to search for a killer on the loose

Next to the hunt for a killer before he strikes again. Police in Arizona asking for the public's hel looking for this man,pected of links to three shooting deaths. Anorities nooking closely at a fourth murder in th 2urs. Marci Gonzalez is in Scottsdale. Eporter: Tonightlice desperately trying to pitogether W could be behind a string of shootings that have ftr people din the X area. Heard shots, think somebody is hurt. There was a lot of argument. Orter: Detectives trying to determine if the shooting death of a life coacis weekend connected to the deaths of a prent forensic psychiatrist killed in broad daylight and two paralegals, gunnedn less than 24 hours later. Right ne are doing our best to locate this suspect, to get him off the street. Repor the first victim, Dr. Steven Pitt, known for his consul wh-profile cases incling jonben Ramsey death, and the Jodi ariaial, killed outside of Phoenix office at around 5:30 thursdaening.thday, sevenes away, paralegals veleria sharp and Laura Anderson, shot inside this office that specializes in family law, helpients in S of emotial stress. One of the W, shot in th ad, managing to walk outside, begging for help. A female came running up to the bus. She is bleeding from her fac she says she thought she may be dying. Reporter: She later died at a hospal. Police following her blood trail to find her co-worso dead. Police believe the samnman is behind those E homicides. But early Saturday morning, yet ancrime scene. Rshall Levine found shot to death in his Scottsdale office. Police lookinto whether case is linked to the others. Vestigators releasing this sketch of a possible suspect they arerately trying to . A very active situation I tsdale. This is getting lots of attention and investigators are asking for the public'shelp? Reporter: At right. And T had a couple of possibeads on suspect, but they've been ruled out. They're now going through the huds of tips that have come in, hoping one will lead to the ller. Tom? Thank you. We turn now to WER

