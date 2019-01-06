Transcript for Police reportedly obtain DNA samples from the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos

Next to the developments in the case of a missing mother of five for more than a week now. Tonight the new search warrants issued. Reporter: Tonight police have reportedly obtained DNA samples from the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer dulos. That's according to "The Hartford courant," which reports police have also started searching the farmington, Connecticut home of fotis dulos after finding traces of blood at Jennifer's rental home. It's been over a week since the mother of five was last seen dropping her kids off at school. Friday police divers searched a storm drain in Hartford, Connecticut, but found nothing. The investigation also crossed state lines into pound ridge, New York, where a family home was searched. Police are asking for the community's help, stopping cars and showing flyers of the missing mom. She would never, ever disappear voluntarily. Which just makes us all the more fervently hope for her safe return home. Reporter: In divorce filings over a two year span, Jennifer and fotis make vicious accusations towards each other. Jennifer claims, he is dangerous and ruthless when he believes that he has been wronged. Fotis strongly denied those claims saying his wife's prescription drug habits make her a risk to their children. Police are treating this as both a missing persons case and a criminal investigation, but so far are refusing to say if they have a suspect or person of interest in the case. Tom?

