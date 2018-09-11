Transcript for Police reviewing disturbing messages posts by California bar gunman

responders. And the firefighters working around the clock in California. And they're also investigating the massacre, the former marine allegedly posting as he was gunning down so many. Kayna Whitworth is on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, authorities reviewing disturbing messages from the gunman posted to social media as the attack was unfolding. At 11:24 P.M., he wrote, "I just thought, life is boring. So, why not?" In the video, an eerie silence before the gunfire continues. Authorities tell ABC news preliminary information indicates the gunman appeared to be texting or posting during the pauses in the rampage. At 11:27, he posted, "The only thing you people do after these shootings is hopes and prayers, and wonder why these keep happening." Today, the names of all 12 people who died in the attack revealed. Many, local college students. Telemachus orfanos, a bouncer at the club, survived the carnage in Las Vegas last year, only to die here. His mother, with this message. I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control. Kayna, authorities are telling ABC news they believe the gunman was aware of law enforcement, the response on the way. You were telling us, he was waiting for their arrival? Reporter: Yeah, David. Authorities telling us it's possible the gunman heard the siren of sergeant Ron helus, and was waiting there to kill him.

