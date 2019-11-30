Police searching for Airbnb guests suspected of robbing Georgia home

More
The homeowner claims the family who rented her house stole family heirlooms and TVs. Footage shows someone trying to block the doorbell camera as another person loads items into a car.
1:20 | 11/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police searching for Airbnb guests suspected of robbing Georgia home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"The homeowner claims the family who rented her house stole family heirlooms and TVs. Footage shows someone trying to block the doorbell camera as another person loads items into a car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67393344","title":"Police searching for Airbnb guests suspected of robbing Georgia home","url":"/WNT/video/police-searching-airbnb-guests-suspected-robbing-georgia-home-67393344"}