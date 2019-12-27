Police searching for armed robbers who shot 2 at Denny’s

More
The robbers were seen on security cameras at the restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, after 2 a.m., demanding cash from workers and customers before opening fire.
1:27 | 12/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police searching for armed robbers who shot 2 at Denny’s

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"The robbers were seen on security cameras at the restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, after 2 a.m., demanding cash from workers and customers before opening fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67937266","title":"Police searching for armed robbers who shot 2 at Denny’s ","url":"/WNT/video/police-searching-armed-robbers-shot-dennys-67937266"}