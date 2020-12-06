Police shoot gunman who opened fire on Paso Robles precinct

More
The Paso Robles, California, Police Department said they shot the gunman who has been on the run since early Wednesday after he allegedly targeted a precinct and injured a deputy.
0:20 | 06/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police shoot gunman who opened fire on Paso Robles precinct

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The Paso Robles, California, Police Department said they shot the gunman who has been on the run since early Wednesday after he allegedly targeted a precinct and injured a deputy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71206731","title":"Police shoot gunman who opened fire on Paso Robles precinct","url":"/WNT/video/police-shoot-gunman-opened-fire-paso-robles-precinct-71206731"}