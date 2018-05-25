Transcript for Police say shooter left class during test and allegedly returned with 2 guns

weekend, a story of heroism. What could have be another school massacre, stopped by a single brave teacher. An armed student opening fire in Indiana. That teacher and a young girl wounded. Students evacuated from noblesville middle school. Dozens of police officers swarming the scene. Parents rushing to get their kids. This just one week after the school massacre in Santa fe, Texas. Eyewitnesss say T teenager was shot more than once, heroically confronting the student who had two handguns. ABC's Alex Perez leads us off. Reporter: Students running for safety. Distraught parts embracing their children after yet another school shooting. But this time the quick thinking actions of a teacher may have stopped it from becoming a massacre. All units, active shooter noblesville westiddle school. Reporter: The moments of terror unfolding at 9:06 A.M. In a seventh grade classroom at this middle school in noblesvie, Indiana. Authorities say students were taking a test, when a male student asked to be excused. He left the classroom, he then returned armed with two handguns. Reporter: The gunman opening fire, hitting a student and a teacher, but that teacher, Jason seaman, according to a students inside that classroom M have saved their lives, launching a basketball at the gunmen to distract him and then charging. Fter three seconds or so, he just started shooting and immediately Mr. Seaman was yelling and running right at him and tackled him straight to the ground. Reporter: That injured teacher then directing student to runor help. We need a trauma kit for room 6. How lucky do you thinyou are a the other students in that classroom? If it weren't F him, we could have -- a lot of us could have been hurt. He pretty much protected all of us. Reporter: Authorities swarming the scene, students escorted on buses out to safety. I do see heavily armed officers procting them, walking them out, you see some kidsunning there, and I'm sure this is terrifying. Reporter: That teacher and student rushed to hospitals tonight where they're being treated. This shooting comingust a week after ten were gunned down in a Texas high school. Something not lost on caylee Osborne whose dad raced to the school moments after the shooting. It could have been us and it basically was. And it's just -- it needs to stop. And Alex Perez joins us live by the middle school where that shooting tk place. Alex, that student telling you not even bullets could stop the teacher from taking down the alleged gunman. Reporter: That's right, Tom. That teacher just remarkable. First, throwing that basketball to distract the gunman, and then runng towards him -- That was our Alex Perez reportin there. We move on now to the other major headline. The stunning fall of one of the most powerful men in hollood. Harvey Weinstein charged with

