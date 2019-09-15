Transcript for Police shooting under investigation after bystander is hit by a stray bullet

Stephanie, thank you. Now to Baltimore, where a deadly police shooting is under investigation. Authorities firing at least 154 rounds in less than a minute with a bystander and an officer struck by gunfire. Did police go too far? Here's Trevor Ault. Watch out. He's got a gun, gun, gun, gun! Reporter: Tonight, this newly released body cam video of a police shooting in Baltimore raising questions about how much force is necessary in dangerous situations. Officers chasing an armed suspect, 30-year-old Tyrone banks, unleashing a storm of bullets. Thundering through a residential area, firing 154 rounds at the scene in more than 30 seconds of nonstop gunfire. The video capturing the chaotic moments last month as officers swarm in and unload. One woman hit by a stray bullet. An officer also shot in the leg. Police, releasing infrared aerial video of the chase. Caroline and fairmount, he's up on the sidewalk. Reporter: As officers close in, banks appearing to point his weapon. He's pointing the gun. He's pointing the gun. Reporter: Investigators still can't say for certain if banks ever actually opened fire, but police say banks had already assaulted multiple officers earlier that week. We knew for a fact this was the subject who fired upon an officer in a different part of the city. Reporter: With the suspect killed in the firefight, an investigation now under way. We have to be accountable for collateral injuries, and collateral damage, and collateral deaths so every time we discharge a firearm, that is a concern for us. Reporter: 13 officers who fired their weapons in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. Tom? Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.