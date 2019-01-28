Transcript for Police shootout leaving 3 officers injured and suspect dead

to turn next this evening to the deadly police shootout in Denver. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired and when they got there, the gunman then opened fire on them. The officers do survive this, but we warn you, it is difficult to watch. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Denver. Reporter: Tonight, new video of Denver police responding to a shots fired call. One officer is hit. That wounded officer is dragged behind a car, as a fellow stands watch with a rifle. But seconds later, the suspect opens fire again. The second officer goes down. Police return fire. The shooting triggering a massive response. One S.W.A.T. Officer racing to the scene is injured in a crash. Officer involved shooting. You receive a phone call that you never want to receive, two of your officers shot in the line of duty. Reporter: The suspect barricades himself inside a house. Police telling neighbors to shelter in place as they deploy tear gas. The Sunday standoff lasting nearly six hours until a large fire breaks out at the suspect's house. And he is taken into custody. The suspect's name and motive still unknown. Late today, Denver police said the suspect has now died. The three injured officers all expected to make a full recovery. David? And that is good news. Clayton Sandell, thank you. There's also developing news

