Transcript for Policeman punches young woman in the head on the Jersey Shore

Me now for our "In" and the dramatic rescue east of Fresno. Two brothers trapped after crashing into a canal. Rers hearing calls for help. Prying one man out with the jaws life. Fficer keeping the second man's head Abo water until the dive team could get him out. Both men areted to be . In Louisiana, a massive chain reaction crash. A tractor trailer annine cars involved. At least four people killed and several injurein the fiery north of new orans, across lake pontchartrain. Investigators say an 18-wheeler ruling avocadosggered the crash wh it failed to slow down in traffic. Witnesses reporting re Dr down from the overpass. And a violt incident on the Jersey shore caught on camera. Lice in wildod wrestling a woman to the ground, punching her inhe head. The young mother from adelphia, O is underage, pog on FACEBK that events escalated after police approached her about sealed containers of alin her possession. Intensifyinghen she refused to give her name. Internalairs investing tonight. Those officers reassigned to administrativeuty pending the outcome of that inveation. And overseas to the amusement park inferno in southwest Germany. Fles towering 45 feegh, dark smoke billowing across Europe's second largestheme park. Rides destroyed, thousands of tourists running for saf Han 200 firefighters ling that blaze, some suffering minor injuries. No parsitors reported hurt. And no word yet on what caused it. When we come back,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.