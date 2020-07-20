Polls show surges in support of Joe Biden

More
President Donald Trump replied, “I’ll have to see,” when asked if he would accept defeat in November.
2:17 | 07/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Polls show surges in support of Joe Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"President Donald Trump replied, “I’ll have to see,” when asked if he would accept defeat in November.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71870749","title":"Polls show surges in support of Joe Biden","url":"/WNT/video/polls-show-surges-support-joe-biden-71870749"}