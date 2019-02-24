Transcript for Pope declares 'all-out war' against abuse

At the Vatican today Pope Francis closing a summit of bishops to address generations of clergy sex abuse declaring an all out war on what he called quote evil. But critics still want to know what will actually change ABC's David Wright at about. Tonight Pope Francis called predator priests tools of Satan. And declared all out war on sexual abuse need a boost seat in abuse he said we see that hand of evil. Speaking at the end of the Vatican's historic four day summit Francis also condemned those who would hush up abuse noting the cover up favors the spread of evil and adds a further level of scandal. They attended but never. Not enough here say. Not enough because Israel Fremont. There is no frame look no concrete plan you know concrete gun. Nothing survivors of sexual abuse say they've been clear about the reforms. They've been hoping to seeing zero tolerance for priests that abused children zero tolerance for bishops that covered up. In the opening up of the archive and the evidence. Around the world so we pressed the conference organizers being at a minimum. The new standards that you will adopt will include those precincts goodness they're essential. My take is to dosage. The conference organizers tell us they will be announcing some new initiatives in the days ahead as one of them put it. This is a big ship and its slow to turn but survivors have run out of patience Tom David Wright reporting from the Vatican tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.