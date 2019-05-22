Transcript for Popular hot dog brand recall

Which Memorial Day nearly here a recall tonight involving a popular hot dog ran Chicago based Vienna beef. Now recalling 2000 pounds of beef franks shipped and ten pound cases over concerns they could be contaminated with metal. The company says it has identified the Chicago area restaurants that received the recalled shipments and they have been disposed of we still have more on our web site for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.