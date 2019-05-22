Popular hot dog brand recall

Vienna Beef recalling 2,000 lbs. of beef franks shipped in 10 lbs. cases over concerns they could be contaminated with metal. The hot dogs shipped to restaurants in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
0:21 | 05/22/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Popular hot dog brand recall
Which Memorial Day nearly here a recall tonight involving a popular hot dog ran Chicago based Vienna beef. Now recalling 2000 pounds of beef franks shipped and ten pound cases over concerns they could be contaminated with metal. The company says it has identified the Chicago area restaurants that received the recalled shipments and they have been disposed of we still have more on our web site for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

