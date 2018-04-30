Porn star sues President Trump for defamation

Her other lawsuit over a non disclosure deal is on hold while Trump's lawyer deals with a criminal probe.
0:19 | 04/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Porn star sues President Trump for defamation
Stormy Daniels is filing a new lawsuit tonight against president trump Daniels now suing him for defamation. After he treated it was a quote total con job. After she released a sketch of a man she claims threatened to keep her quiet. Daniels other lawsuit over non disclosure that deal is on hold while the president's lawyer Michael Cohen now deals with a criminal investigation.

