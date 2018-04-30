Transcript for Porn star sues President Trump for defamation

Stormy Daniels is filing a new lawsuit tonight against president trump Daniels now suing him for defamation. After he treated it was a quote total con job. After she released a sketch of a man she claims threatened to keep her quiet. Daniels other lawsuit over non disclosure that deal is on hold while the president's lawyer Michael Cohen now deals with a criminal investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.