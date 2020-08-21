Transcript for Postmaster general assures Congress election mail will be secure, delivered on time

We're going to turn now to the U.S. Postmaster general in the hot seat over delays in delivering mail, the changes at the post office. He was asked if he spoke with president trump about changes in U.S. Postal service, and what he's saying is causing the slowdown, and can he promise every ballot will be deliver in the time to be counted in this presidential election? Here's Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: President trump today again raised dark and unsubstantiated fears about mail-in voting. You're not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months -- maybe never. Reporter: But the president said this just after the postmaster general assured congress election mail will be secure and on time. This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day. Reporter: Louis dejoy firmly rejected accusations from some Democrats that he is sabotaging the upcoming election. The insinuation is quite frankly outrageous. Reporter: He acknowledged with mail volume down, some sorting machines and blue mailboxes have been removed since he became postmaster general 67 days ago. Part of a longstanding trend. Democrats demanded to know whether dejoy, a trump megadonor, was doing the bidding of the president. Did you discuss those changes and their potential impact on the November election with the president or anyone at the white house? And I'll remind you, you're I have never spoken to the president about the postal service other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position. Reporter: In stark contrast to the president, the postmaster general said he favors mail-in voting and has voted himself by mail for years. His advice to those wanting to be sure their vote is counted? Vote early. He said it twice, David. Vote early. Jon Karl with us all week long. Next to the president's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.