Transcript for Power-plant blast in New York sparks chaos, confusion

Thank you. And the scare lighting up New York City's skyline. A blue light filling the sky, workers blaming a fault at a substation. The eerie scene had everyone wondering what happened. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: The supernatural looking glow lighting up the night sky over New York. It's not supposed to look like that. Reporter: That mysterious blue green haze sparking chaos and confusion across the city. You looked in the sky and it was bright blue. Reporter: All of it triggered by this explosion at a power plant in queens. That's the power plant. You felt it in your chest, these explosions. Reporter: The fire knocking out power, and temporarily shutting down part of Laguardia airport at the height of the holiday rush. The lights went out and they were, like, everyone run. Reporter: Air traffic control running on emergency backup, runway lights blown. Be advised, the approach lights are out of service at this time. Reporter: More than a dozen flights diverted, another 100 delayed. No one was hurt in the explosion. Tonight, the thick blue haze replaced by fog. Officials calling this a major electrical failure. The root cause still under investigation. Tom? Erielle, thank you.

