Powerful storm system on the move

More
There are weather alerts in 14 states across the U.S. Denver could see 2 feet of snow throughout the weekend and the South is under a severe weather threat.
0:47 | 03/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storm system on the move

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"There are weather alerts in 14 states across the U.S. Denver could see 2 feet of snow throughout the weekend and the South is under a severe weather threat. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76425291","title":"Powerful storm system on the move ","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storm-system-move-76425291"}