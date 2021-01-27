Powerful storms coast-to-coast bring snow and ice

More
A powerful tornado in Fultondale, Alabama, injured at least 30 people and killed a 14-year-old boy. In Michigan, a police dash camera captured a car careening off the road.
2:45 | 01/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storms coast-to-coast bring snow and ice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:45","description":"A powerful tornado in Fultondale, Alabama, injured at least 30 people and killed a 14-year-old boy. In Michigan, a police dash camera captured a car careening off the road. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75501142","title":"Powerful storms coast-to-coast bring snow and ice","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storms-coast-coast-bring-snow-ice-75501142"}