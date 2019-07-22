Powerful storms and heat wave cause power outages in Midwest, Northeast

More
More than 30,000 customers in New York City lost power Sunday as fires broke out on power lines and in manholes; in Michigan, severe storms led over 800,000 homes and businesses to lose power.
2:58 | 07/22/19

