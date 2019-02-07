Transcript for Preparations underway for Trump's July 4 address to the nation

We'll turn now to that growing backlash over president trump's fourth of July plans. A pa raid, a concert and a show of military force taking place in the nation's capital. These tanks are on their way from ft. Stewart, Georgia, by rail. The president says it's to honor the military, but there are questions about just how much it will cost and whether his speech from the Lincoln memorial will turn the holiday into a partisan event. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Reporter: At the Lincoln Reporter: At the Lincoln memorial today, workers hanging bunting and setting up the presidential podium for president trump's unusual fourth of July address to the nation. It's going to be about this country and it is a salute to America. Reporter: A salute with where the military will play a big part. The president has been fixated on a grand military display since he saw the bastille day celebration in France. Thursday's event on the national mall will include military units and flyovers by air force one and the blue angels. The best fighter jets in the world and other planes, too, and we're going to have some tanks stationed outside. Reporter: Those tanks spotted today in Washington, to the dismay of the city council, which tweeted "Tanks but no tanks." They worry all the military hardware, even though the 60-ton tanks will be stationary, will damage the national mall. He is not respecting the traditions of this city and region. Reporter: The administration won't say how much this will cost. The white house insists the extravaganza is about patriotism, not politics. And it is open to the public, although some V.I.P. Tickets have been given to the Republican national committee to hand out. So far, nothing for Democrats. Okay, Martha Raddatz joins us from Washington. And the president tweeting today that the Pentagon and top military leaders are thrilled to be doing this. Is that what you're hearing from your sources? Reporter: Well, Cecilia, this is a time when there are concerns about the military being politicized and some have I talked to say there is a whiff of politics in this. The head of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans of America saying this has the potential to divide and polarize and is the very opposite of what this holiday should exemplify.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.