Transcript for Preschool students welcome Hurricane Dorian survivor with hugs

Finally tonight, America strong. The preschool class that welcomed back their 3-year-old they knew what he'd been through. Tonight, this remarkable moment. This 3-year-old boy overcome, returning to his preschool in people brook pines, Florida. He survived Dorian. He'd been visiting family in the Bahamas when the hurricane hit. Winds blowing the door wide open. He thought the storm was a monster trying to break in. When he heard that, that sound, it scared him, so, he thought that it was a monster, basically, that was trying to get inside the house. Reporter: His mother telling us Makai wore a spider-man vest after the hurricane passed. He wanted to save other children who were scared like him. He was like, mommy, I have to go and save the children. You know, that's what he was thinking about at that time, that he had to be the super hero to go and save kids. Reporter: He and his mother were stranded in the Bahamas for a week. And this was the moment he returned to school. We missed you! Reporter: The children surrounding him. Makai overcome. His friends grateful he was back. We loved that. And again, the democratic debate, the first one with all the leading candidates on one stage, one night, Thursday night, right here on ABC from Houston.

