Transcript for President authorizing highest travel advisory

Cases increases at home and abroad so did the travel restrictions and advisories in place with Americans now been warned to stay out of parts of Italy. And South Korea ABC Stephanie Ramos is at Newark Airport with the mounting trouble impacts. Tonight with new corona virus cases soaring in Italy and South Korea the president authorizing the highest level travel advisory. We are urging Americans to not travel. To the areas in Italy. In the areas in South Korea that are most affected. By the corona virus. The State Department will Courtney screening for all passengers before they depart from either country to America. Italy now has more than 800 confirmed illnesses 24 of those cases spreading to fourteen other countries. US colleges continue to cancel their overseas programs in Italy. These University of New Haven students reuniting with their families last night at new work international airport. University of Connecticut ordering their 88 students in Italy to return to the US. This comes as Pope Francis cancels his public offense for the third day after reports he came down with a cold. The 83 year old seems York coffee and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday mass. All goal there is no indication there is any link to the corona virus tonight officials here urging called. But stressing they want to minimize the risk to travelers. We want to lower the amount of travel to and from V most impacted areas. This is a basic containment strategy. Aren't on that point Stephanie Ramos joins us now live from new work Stephanie officials also announced a toughening. Of the court travel ban withdrawn because of cases that country. Exactly Tom the administration says. Of Ronnie ands or anyone who has been in Iran for at least. Fourteen days will not be allowed to enter the U glass of Ron has nearly 600 cases of the corona virus Tom.

