President of Honduras accused of helping traffic cocaine to US

More
U.S. prosecutors cited Juan Orlando Hernandez as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case.
0:37 | 01/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President of Honduras accused of helping traffic cocaine to US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"U.S. prosecutors cited Juan Orlando Hernandez as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75167034","title":"President of Honduras accused of helping traffic cocaine to US","url":"/WNT/video/president-honduras-accused-helping-traffic-cocaine-us-75167034"}