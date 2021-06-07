President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

More
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter told ABC News they are both vaccinated and enjoyed spending time together during the pandemic. They’re now planning an anniversary party with 300 people.
1:36 | 07/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter told ABC News they are both vaccinated and enjoyed spending time together during the pandemic. They’re now planning an anniversary party with 300 people. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78679439","title":"President Jimmy Carter celebrates 75th wedding anniversary","url":"/WNT/video/president-jimmy-carter-celebrates-75th-wedding-anniversary-78679439"}