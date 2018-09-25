Transcript for President gets laughed at when delivering speech to UN

In me there was another major momentt me global headlines right here in new yorkit president trump delivering his second I dress to the nationneral assembly today. What he boa of drew laughter. Even the president comment on reaction room. Reporter: P trump opened his sh to the U. With wt's been aure-fire apause line his political rallies. But ind of cheerg, the world leaders laugh In less than two years, my administration has accomplished re than alst administration in the history four count America -- so true. Laughter ] Dn't expecthat reaction, but that's okay. Reporter: The president today touted a go it alone approach he called T doctre of patriotism. Americaill never ologize for protting its cizens. Reporter: Where last year H tauntenoa's Kim Jong-un as "Little rocket man," today, he praised Kim's in the wak of T Singapore it. But for Iran, harsh words. Tune. It will happen. I believe they have no choice. Reporter: The president says ay Iranian president rouhani some day in the future, adding, "I am sure he is an absolutlovely man for his part, rouhani said he never asked to meet withrump today in the first place. And when it was H turn to K, the president accused tr of H a, quote, Nazi disposn. So let'set T Jon Karl, live F thehi tonight. And Jon, you reported from the white yes, covered several administrations now.have you er really S anything like the reaction you saw at the u.n.today? Reporter: Never seen anything like , David. Fohis part,he president asked about it a short W to plan. He T reers, and I quote, oh, it gre,well,hat was meant to get some er, so, it was great All right, Jon Karl at the S still M more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.