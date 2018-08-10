President Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony

More
Trump apologized to incoming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday evening "for the terrible pain and suffering" that he and his family endured during his confirmation process.
3:02 | 10/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58369259,"title":"President Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony","duration":"3:02","description":"Trump apologized to incoming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday evening \"for the terrible pain and suffering\" that he and his family endured during his confirmation process.","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-apologizes-kavanaugh-supreme-court-swearing-ceremony-58369259","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.