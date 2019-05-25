Transcript for President Trump arrived in Tokyo for high-stakes trade talks

Now to Japan, the historic four-day visit under way. President trump and the first lady arriving in Tokyo. Trade tariffs on the table as well as time on the links and a sumo wrestling tournament. ABC white house correspondent Tara Palmeri is traveling with the president. Reporter: Tonight, president trump arriving in Tokyo for high-stakes trade talks, wasting no time, immediately pressuring Japan to remove trade barriers against American imports. I would say that Japan has had a substantial edge for many, many years, but that's okay. Maybe that's why you like us so much. Reporter: As American farmers feel the pinch from the ongoing trade war with China, trump aiming to open up the U.S. Agricultural market to Japanese consumers and threatening to slap tariffs on Japanese cars if a deal can't be reached. But the president sounding optimistic. As you know, the united States and Japan are hard at work negotiating a bilateral trade agreement which will benefit both of our countries. Reporter: Trump also looking to strengthen military ties with his closest ally in the region. This as nuclear talks with North Korea have broken down, with the rogue regime firing missiles into the sea of Japan. Kim Jong un saying he's no longer willing to negotiate on denuclearization. Here in Tokyo, prime minister shinzo Abe rolling out the red carpet for trump, where he'll golf and sit ringside at a sumo wrestling tournament, presenting the president's cup to the winner, a trophy 4 and a half feet tall and 70 pounds. It's here at the imperial palace where president trump will be the first state lead tore meet the new emperor of Japan. With all the countries of the world, I'm the guest of honor at the biggest event that they've had in over 200 years. Reporter: Tonight there are already security concerns for president trump because of where he'll be seated during that sumo wrestling match. He'll be ringside in an event where spectators often throw objects into the ring when there's an upset. Tom? No doubt it's going to be an interesting night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.