Transcript for President Trump continues to blame Democrats for lack of immigration reform

Sam, THA N now to immigration. President trummpaigning on the border be in Las Vegas this wnd. Calling it a winning issue for the republ party. But the's new fallout after Sarah Sanders asked to leave a restaurant over moral grounds. So, tonight, will congressp in to settle the differenchere's Tara Palmeri. Eporter: Tonight, the president intensifying his est issue. Saying tidterms may make or break his immiation demands. Wneed people that can help us we want a merit based migration system. We need safety at the Bord we need the wall. The was going to happen. It's gng to happen. Reporter: In a flurry O tweets, trump blaming Deats and even suggesting that immigrants don't deserve due process. Tweeting, "We cannot allow all of these pe to invade our country. When somebody comes we must immediately, with no judges or urt cases, bring tm back from where they came." Republican lawma, set to vote on immigration reforms this week that will fail tss without democratupport, asking the president to cool his touglk. Congress ha fix this. And what is bothersome is the president's rhetorbout the Democrats and their unwillingness Ave any type of border security or control. We need a wall. We need border security. Reporter: The chaos at border, reaching a flashpoint for white house staff. Tonight, new fallout after press secretary Sarah Sanders was kick out of this Virginia restaurant. Outside the CL red hen staurant, signs offering appreciation on the front door, next to bouquets of flowers. Many others outraged. Yelp flooded with one-star EWS. The restaurantnline menu hacked. Comments on fabook included, quote, "You have successfully become the poster child for intolerance in our country." The separation of illegal alien families is the product of the same legal loopholhat Democrats refused to close. Reporter: The restaurant owner exaining her decision, telling "The Washington post," ote, "I explained that the restaurant has certain standard that il it has tuphold, such as hosty, and compassion, and cooperation. I said, I'd like to ask you to leave." Sarah Sanders, tweeting, "Her actions say far more about H than about me. I always do my best to TRE people, including those I disagrith, respectfully and will continue to do so." And Tara joins us from the white house. Lawmakers have strugglo get anything through congress on immiation. What are your sources telling you about the W bill this week? Reporter: There's a vote on compromise bill Tuesday, but that bill is unlikely to pass.sources are telling me Republicans are working on a Mo narrow bill that will cancel the 20-day cap on detentiofor children so they can stay with their parents. But even that bill is unlikely to guch support from Democrats. Whit? Tara, thaou. Meantime, there's chaos at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.