Transcript for President Trump insists America’s mass shootings are a result of mental illness

This latest shooting prompting a new round of sorrow and anger. But also new calls for action. President trump returning from camp David saying his administration is committed to ending the menace of mass attacks. Congress returns to the capitol next week. Will there be an agreement this time? Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, president trump says this latest shooting rampage has not changed the conversation around gun reform. This really hasn't changed anything. We're doing a package. And that's irrespective of what happened yesterday in Texas. Reporter: As congress is preparing to start a new session, Washington is under pressure to act on the issue of gun control. Why should Americans believe now is different? They've been doing a lot of work having to do with guns. I think you're going to see some interesting things coming along. Reporter: In August alone, mass shootings taking over 50 lives in this country, including 22 in El Paso, 9 in Dayton, and now 7 in Odessa. And lawmakers have been working on bipartisan gun control proposals during the summer recess, including Republican Pennsylvania senator pat Toomey. Do you think you have president trump's backing and other Republicans? I have spoken with the president repeatedly and recently about this topic. He is very interested in doing something meaningful. He hasn't endorsed a specific bill. Reporter: In the wake of the deadly violence, president trump sending mixed messages on background checks. We need meaningful background checks. Reporter: Then days later, changing course. We have very strong background checks right now. Reporter: But today, repeating his claim the violence isn't a gun issue, it's a mental illness issue. As strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it. It's a mental problem. Reporter: A recent poll shows that 93% of registered voters support universal background checks. We're told one of the first things the house judiciary committee will do is discuss gun control legislation. But the house has passed two bills expanding background checks. So far, the senate has failed to act. The ball is still in their court

